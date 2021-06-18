Salma Hayek will finally have her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Per year, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce receives approximately 300 applications from celebrities to obtain a star, they can also be nominated by a fan or sponsor, however, only 25 are taken into account by the selection team, which is in charge of meeting every June to review the profile of the candidates.

Some of the Mexicans who have received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame are Guillermo del Toro, Pedro Infante, Juan Gabriel, Thalia, Dolores del Rio, Angelica Rivera, Eugenio Derbez, the youtuber Yuya, among other personalities.