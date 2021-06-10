Salma Hayek was not defeated by Harvey Weinstein, this Mexican stood up to him and came out the winner



Salma Hayek.

Photo: Ethan Miller. / .

The film ‘Frida’, released almost 20 years ago, was the most acclaimed and successful cinematographic work of Salma Hayek as an actress and producer, to the point that the Mexican artist consequently received her first and only Oscar nomination, which, according to many, should have been carried out as a result of the masterful interpretation he makes of a myth of painting and of his native country.

Apart from all this, The Hollywood star has wanted to open up now about the way in which the main producer of the film, the now incarcerated Harvey Weinstein, head of the Miramax production company at that time, he tried to ruin with his authoritarian and macho behaviors, as well as his tendency to sexually harass women, what was certainly his most ambitious and personal project to date.

Fortunately, and although Salma admits that she would like to have stood before him more emphatically, the actress managed to prevent Harvey Weinstein from “winning” the game. “Harvey wanted to use my film to hold me back even more. And I couldn’t let him win ”, she explained in conversation with InStyle magazine, in which she has also described her wonderful 2002 film as“ a feminist cry ”of a political and social nature.

“Some women have been raped … And you wonder if things would have changed if they had said something at the time. Why didn’t I have the courage to do it? But the truth is that I dealt with all of it in the best way I could at the time… For me ‘Frida’ was a political statement, a social and feminist statement. It was my way of yelling at the time, and he tried to screw it up“, Has reflected in his interview.

Jennifer López wears white and beige, thus receiving the summer in the best style of “Pretty Woman”