The Mexican accepted that she had few opportunities to show her acting talents for her sensual image

Salma Hayek

Photo:

Andreas Rentz / .

Salma Hayek She has always had a sensual Latin image and that helped her become one of the most influential women in show business, but not everything is good in that circumstance.

The Mexican confessed in a recent interview for Total Film magazine that some directors asked her to “It will sound dumber” and “it will speak faster”.

The actress nominated for an Oscar for Frida She recalled that she had great theater and acting teachers who taught her to be passionate about each role, but she regretted not having had many opportunities to demonstrate all her talents.

Salma Hayek. (.)

Born in Veracruz, Salma recalled demanding teachers who taught her that the actor must surrender regardless of the circumstances.

Salma has recognized that many times she was stigmatized in sensual roles that limited her.

He wants to save a duck

Since he has been quarantined by the COVID-19, to Salma Hayek He has given him to share all the time with his puppies; However, in recent days he has noticed that a couple of very peculiar guests come to his patio and today, in addition to making his customary visit, they left him a singular gift.

The actress shared on her Instagram account a couple of photographs in which two ducks, a male and a female, are perched on one of their fences, and suddenly it is appreciated that there is also a large egg and it was so surprised with this that she wanted to consult with her followers what she should do about it.

“I need advice. There are a couple of ducks walking in my garden. Today the female one left an egg and then the two left, how can I save the future calf if it is possible? Do I take the egg inside my house and keep it warm or do I wait for his parents to return? They’ve been away half an hour. “ Salma wrote.

Most of his fans advised him to leave the future calf where it was and to wait for the parents to return to the place, others told him to watch out that other animals did not want to steal the egg and others suggested that he put blankets or something comfortable so that it simulated a nest and the mother would brood it better.

.