Salma Hayek talks about how she feels at 54

Claudia Cándano (CC): In Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard your character is tough, but very maternal. How much of that character do you see in yourself?

Salma Hayek Pinault (SHP): Yes I am very motherly, but I am not that rude. I am direct, but I am not rude.

Claudia Cándano: In one part they talk about her age and she goes crazy. What do you really think of age? Does it really trauma you or not?

SHP: No, not at all traumatic. I always talk about my age, I say it without any problem. I am proud of my age. What is true is that there are people who look down on others because of their age. Especially women.

Dress and shoes, GUCCI. Belt, ALEXANDER MCQUEEN. Earrings and ring, ANNOUSHKA. (Photo: Zoe McConnell @zoemcconnell)

DC: Sure, like you don’t have anything ahead of you anymore …

SHP: They put an expiration date for everything. I think it happens to many women – and you don’t have to be my age, it can happen to you at thirty, eh? – that they tell you: “Oh, no, you no longer because of your age” quiet. I think there are many women who identify with Sonia’s fury because there are things that you cannot say to idiots who think that because you are a certain age, you are incapable of doing things or of having beauty or femininity. They want to retire you and no, you still have a lot to offer.