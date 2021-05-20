Salma Hayek talks about her role in Eternals – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Undoubtedly, Salma Hayek is experiencing “a second wind” within her artistic career, as the Oscar nominee remains in the public eye thanks to her upcoming projects ranging from House of Gucci, Hard to care 2, but above all Eternals, by the recent Oscar winner Chloé Zhao. The upcoming Marvel movie marks her debut in the cinematic universe, but to tell the truth, the Mexican actor never imagined being part of the audiovisual empire built by Kevin Feige. In an exclusive interview with Variety, Hayek recounted how the process of integrating into the film was, but above all, she reflected on how difficult it can be to become a superhero within the industry when you are identified as Mexican and a woman.

The 54-year-old actress recounted the shock and disbelief she experienced when Marvel Studios called her to offer her the lead role of Ajak – who, by the way, in the comics is a male character. For a moment he thought it was a joke, because it seemed strange to him that their attention was focused on a Mexican actress enjoying her fifty years of age.

“It never crossed my mind to be in a Marvel movie. I suppose I thought I had missed an opportunity that would never happen again, but it was an absolute shock. Suddenly I got a call: ‘they want to talk to you about a new franchise’. And I was like, ‘What?’ And i said i was fine […] It’s kind of hard to be an action hero if you’re Mexican. It is very difficult to be an action heroine if you are Mexican and female. But for an action hero, Mexican, female and my age, I thought they were playing a prank on me. And then the worst part is that I was one of the first actresses they cast. I had to keep my mouth shut for so many months. I couldn’t tell anyone. And I couldn’t wait for the day when I could say it.

Source: CinePremier