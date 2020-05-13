Salma Hayek She is one of the most praised women in the world, and makeup has been a tool that she has resorted to for several years, but currently does not consider necessary to show off her beauty.

That is why A few days ago, through his official Instagram account, he shared a video in which he explains why he feels better naturally and not wearing so much makeup anymore.

“My favorite days are those in which you are not wearing makeup and you are not looking in the mirror. Because you are not thinking about how you look, but you are present and doing your things,” he said.

The actress also commented that through the passage of time she considers that her beauty routine has changed a lot since now she prefers to be natural and consider that when you use makeup it is because you are in a pressure situation to look better.

“When you don’t wear makeup, it’s because you’re in a situation where you don’t have to push yourself to look better, and you have the feeling of being without the need to impress someone,” she added.

Similarly the actress has been posting photos on her Instagram in which she looks completely natural, His followers did not take long to leave him very positive and flattering comments that his photos are not edited and still do not show wrinkles.

Several of his fans strongly ask him to share his beauty routine to maintain a healthy and young face.

jb

.