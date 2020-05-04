Salma Hayek She is one of the most outstanding actresses in our country. She always looks like a diva on the most important red carpets in the middle of the show without ever losing her style. But the years do not pass in vain and at 53 she is proud of herself.

That is why did not hesitate to share in social networkstheir gray hair! The published image is accompanied by the message:

Be proud of your roots. “

Last week, the Mexican actress revealed that when she decided to move to the Hollywood movie mecca, had to deal with Latino stereotypes.

Although one of his main roles was to give life to the painter Frida Kahlo, A film with which he received an Oscar nomination, the most important award for cinema in the United States, he recently confessed to Total Film magazine that his strict acting classes did not help him.

Unfortunately, I was never presented with too many opportunities to do roles where I could use everything I had learned previously because you prepared one thoroughly and then you were prevented from doing it that way, “he told the newspaper.

While in his academic training he was asked for passion and studies on the interpretation of the role and the nuances that he should give to dialogue, the directors in Hollywood they did not pay attention to their profession like actress.

There were directors who said to my face ‘speak faster and as if you were dumb because you have to sound like you were dumb,’ “she said.

Recently, the actress used her social networks to show a photograph with her face painted in colors, simulating a rainbow.

It is a symbol of unity and hope. Thanks to all the health workers for their bravery and tenacity, “he wrote to accompany the image.

