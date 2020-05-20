Salma Hayek sends an important message during the pandemic | Instagram

Salma Hayek sends an important message during the pandemic. The popular actress has made use of social networks To talk about an important issue that concerns us all, it is that apparently being at home is not the same for all women and there are those who are victims of violence.

Although the recommendations invite us to stay safe in our homes, the situations within the family They make that not all women find a safe space when being with their loved ones, that is why Salma Hayek has wanted to make this problem visible.

According to recent figures, during the pandemic there has been a notable increase in the exercise against women, which is why Salma Hayek He has sent a message asking for everyone’s support to make this problem visible and combat by raising his voice in favor of those who cannot.

What if our home was a threat in itself? According to UN Women, the emerging data shows that violence against women has intensified significantly during the pandemic, which is why it is so important that we take a position against gender violence and stand in solidarity with women.

Salma Hayek He stressed that it is extremely important not to downplay or ignore this situation, since it is the only way in which we can build a better society after the pandemic, an empathetic society in the face of the problems of others, in which we can help each other. .

I believe that we can truly bring about change if we unite our voices to cry No More! Let’s unite to protect the human rights of girls and women everywhere.

The Salma Hayek’s message is because you have joined Change for change and the Caring foundation to support non-profit foundations that combat gender violence issues, which is why it has invited its followers to support these types of institutions and eradicate violence against girls and women.

If we can’t return to the world as we knew it, let’s make sure we create an even better one.

Visit our Soy Carmín YouTube channel

.