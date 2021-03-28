Salma Hayek says why she can’t stop uploading bikini photos at 54

Salma mentioned that maybe people are tired of her bikini photos, but really, if she’s happy with her body, what’s the problem with her uploading them? “People are sick of it, but I’ll let them take a break. They will think that I wear a bikini every day. No, they are all from the same place, “the Bliss actress commented on Prime Video.

Speaking about her social media strategy when it comes to sharing bikini photos from her vacation, she noted: “I saved my photos, I’m not in the same condition today And I’m spreading love like every other week I’m going to put another one. I’m almost running out of them, but I don’t know if you have that feeling, like, 2021! ”