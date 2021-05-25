Salma Hayek says diversity at Eternals is not forced

Diversity is a topic that tends to cause controversy, especially when a well-loved character is not played by a person who belongs to the same ethnic group as the original. Among the most recent examples are The Little Mermaid, a live-action remake of the animated classic, and the announcement of a black Superman who will have his own movie in the future. The inclusion of diverse actors is not only a response to the racism that reigned in Hollywood throughout its history, it is also an attempt to better reflect how American society is composed.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Eternals, a Marvel Studios film scheduled to be released last year, will finally arrive this November, and after presenting its first trailer it has fans very excited. One of the reasons why it has attracted attention since it was announced years ago, is the diversity of its cast, which in addition to having several women and actors of color, will present in history the first important gay character in the franchise ( the first was a minor character from Avengers: Endgame – 95%).

But perhaps the most surprising with Eternals is that the main characters have been drastically modified and there have not been many complaints about it, which could be because the Eternals did not come from a comic as popular as Spider-Man or the X-Men. In Jack Kirby’s original work, most of his superheroes were white men, and in the film that has changed in many ways.

In an interview with Variety, Mexican actress Salma Hayek, who plays Ajak (a man in the comics), said that the issue of diversity is very well justified and does not feel forced in Chloé Zhao’s film. The Chinese filmmaker won the Oscar for Best Director for Nomadland – 100% at the latest Academy Awards. These were the words of the actress (via Screen Rant):

I think many people will be reflected and that is important and that is what matters. It is not diverse because it is diverse. It is the way he chose each of us that truly creates a family for the purpose of the Eternals. For the purposes of the film. It doesn’t feel forced.

Also read: Fans mock the Eternals for not helping the Avengers against Thanos

Another example of a comic adaptation where the ethnicity of the main characters was changed and there were no complaints is The Umbrella Academy – 67%, a Netflix series based on the Gerard Way comics, with the difference that in the original work they were all white . In fact, changing ethnicity made a lot of sense in that case, because the heroes were born in different parts of the world.

In 2017 Hayek expressed frustration in an interview about the lack of diversity at the Oscars, but in the last three years things seem to be changing in a good direction. In 2020 the winner for Best Film was Parasites – 100%, a South Korean tape; and in 2021 the award went to the Chinese director Chloe zhao.

Don’t leave without reading: Eternals: Mexican fans go crazy after noticing Chichen Itzá in the trailer

In addition to EternalsThis year we will have the releases of Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. 2020 was a historic year for the Marvel Cinematic Universe because in more than a decade not a single year had passed without at least one feature film from the franchise being released. In 2021, fans began enjoying the Disney Plus WandaVision series – 95% and Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, in June we will have Loki.

Eternals It hits theaters on November 5 and it looks like it will start a new stage for Marvel Studios, with new characters and cosmic enemies that we had only had brief previews of in the previous three phases.