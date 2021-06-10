Salma Hayek said Duro de Caring 2 helped her prepare for her role in Eternals – Tomatazos

There was a time, which now seems distant, when Salma Hayek appeared in action movies. That was in the 1990s and at the beginning of this century. It seems that now that facet of his career is having a second wind. What makes us think that is his participation in Duro de Caridar – 39% and his upcoming sequel Duro de Caring 2 (The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard in the United States) as well as his participation in Marvel’s Eternals.

In fact, she just revealed that participating in that movie has helped her prepare for her first role in the MCU. This was said in an interview for ComicBook.com, which he gave to promote that film that opens on June 16. Apparently, that tape has helped him to remove the rust that has come out over the years and regain some of his skill in that genre:

The action scenes helped me a lot. They removed some of the rust and were very useful for what came next, which is Eternals.

In other words, unsurprisingly, coming out in an action film just earlier helped him become more confident and perhaps physically prepare for the choreographies he must have performed for his first film in the film universe of Marvel.

On the other hand, we know that it is highly possible that not everyone is familiar with The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, so here is the official synopsis so that you know what the sequel to the 2017 film is about:

The world’s deadliest couple, bodyguard Michael Bryce and hitman Darius Kincaid, are back on another life-threatening mission. Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced to act by Darius’s even more volatile wife, the infamous international con artist Sonia Kincaid. As Bryce is pushed to the brink by his two most dangerous protégés, the trio gets into a global plot and soon discovers that they are all that stands between Europe and a vengeful and powerful madman. Morgan Freeman also joins in the fun and deadly mayhem … well, you’ll have to see it

On the other hand, it is interesting that the career of the Mexican actress is taking this turn. It is something that for a lot could be unexpected due to its age, although the truth should not be an age limit for someone to be able to appear in an action movie. It should be said that the actress herself found it strange that Marvel chose her to be part of one of their superhero teams, especially because she is Mexican, a woman and her age. In fact, he first thought that maybe it was some kind of joke, but that was not the case:

It never crossed my mind to be in a Marvel movie. I guess I thought the ship had sailed and it was an absolute shock. [Para] Being an action hero, being Mexican, a woman and my age, I felt like they were playing a joke on me. When people see me, and not just girls, minorities or even short people, anyone, I want them to think that even if things don’t seem like they can happen, anything can happen. But I don’t want it to be based on the fact that you have to suffer a lot and then it will eventually happen. I want it to be based on why not?

In reality, many of the decisions behind the MCU, both casting and narrative, make us think that someone just said ‘why not?’ before taking them. It is highly possible, actually, but so far they have paid off well and this movie seems that not only is it not going to be the exception, but it could be the best that Marvel has released so far.

