Salma Hayek reveals the tough battle she lived against covid-19 – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Salma Hayek has always been characterized by being transparent with what she thinks about each issue and by showing openly the moments that make her happy or that make her angry, but last year she fought a hard battle in silence: that of covid-19, that almost cost him his life.

The actress of Veracruz origin revealed in an interview with Variety magazine that in 2020, during the first days of the coronavirus pandemic, she contracted covid-19 after testing positive, she spent difficult times fighting the virus.

My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because I was very sick, ”said the protagonist of Frida, who revealed that she refused to be hospitalized. “I said no thanks. I’d rather die at home. ‘

The producer of the Netflix series, Monarca, explained that last year he spent at least seven weeks in total isolation and that it was even necessary to put oxygen on him. Salma said that the sequelae are still present, because she still feels fatigued and has not recovered the energy that characterized her before falling ill.

This year, 54-year-old Hayek returned to the sets to record director Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci,” in which she plays a clairvoyant who was convicted of helping Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) orchestrate the 1995 murder. from her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver).

Information from: Millennium