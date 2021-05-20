Salma Hayek reveals that she was about to die from Covid-19

Hayek, 54, recalled that at that time “my doctor begged me to go to the hospital because I was very ill”, but she was firm in her decision by saying: “No thanks. I prefer to die at home”, in the mansion in London that she shares with her husband, the CEO of Kering, François-Henri Pinault, and their 13-year-old daughter, Valentina.

To be able to recover, Salma she spent about seven weeks isolated in a room in the house. At some point, he explained, they had to put oxygen on him and to this day he is still aware that he has not been able to recover all the energy he had before becoming so seriously ill.

Salma Hayek was sure that if it was time, she wanted to die at home. (© Getty Images 1192556172)

But he decided, as always, that it was best to go back to work and so he filmed the film House of Gucci, by Ridley scott, in which she plays a clairvoyant convicted of helping Patrizia reggiani (Lady Gaga) to plan the 1995 murder of her ex-husband Maurizio gucci (Adam Driver), heir to the Gucci fashion empire.

Because the production did not require much of her time, she considered it “the perfect job to do it again (act again). I had started doing Zooms in a moment, but I could only do a few because I was so tired”. the Veracruz woman detailed.