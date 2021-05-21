Salma Hayek reveals she was denied leading roles in Hollywood for being Mexican



Salma Hayek.

Photo: Thomas Niedermueller / Getty Images

Salma Hayek She is one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood, but early in his career he faced the same misogyny and racism, since previously American film companies refused to recognize Latino audiences and that was manifested in the jobs that were offered to him or, in his case, that he could not obtain.

This was revealed in an interview with Variety when talking about the various abuses and harassment he suffered, including the loss of leading roles simply because she is Mexican.

“I remember that there were two great comedies in which I auditioned for the lead role. Afterwards, the directors told me that I was the best audition and that I was better than those who chose and that they regretted it. But at the time, they knew that the studios would not have chosen a Mexican as the protagonist“Salma said.

Hayek did not name the titles of the comedy films in question, but he did got something greater than revenge: success, as he now has two important roles in both ‘Eternals’ by the recently Oscar-winning director Chloé zhao as in ‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’, the sequel to the 2017 hit ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’.

There is no doubt that Hayek’s courage in speaking frankly about these issues should remind the world that no matter who they are or where they come from, they should not limit anyone from following their dreams. his career has not stopped growing.

Proof of this is that she has become one of the Latin American actresses who were already recognized for their work by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences when she was nominated for Best Actress for her leading role in Frida, a film that she produced.