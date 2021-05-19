Salma Hayek reveals she almost died of COVID

Salma Hayek is the new cover of Variety and in an interview via Zoom revealed that she secretly fought against Covid-19 and almost died. Find out here all the details.

She is one of the Latin actresses most loved by the public, but her great sense of humor is not the only thing that earned her a place in Hollywood but also her intelligence and her lack of interest in losing the Latin accent that characterizes her so much.

Although we recently saw her working on a new project, “House of Gucci,” alongside Lady Gaga, Salma was secretly struggling to recover from the damage caused by falling ill with Covid-19 in early 2020.

Her case was so serious that the doctor suggested that she go into hospital, but she preferred to stay home.

“My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because I was very sick, I said no thanks. I’d rather die at home. “

This decision led to her spending more than 7 weeks in a room in her London home, the one she shares with her husband François-Henri Pinault, and their 13-year-old daughter, Valentina. Apparently, the renowned actress suffered breathing difficulties and required oxygen.

The 54-year-old star said that she still feels very tired but that the role she was offered in “House of Gucci” required little effort and considered it ideal to gradually integrate into her work life.

Salma Hayek joins House of Gucci cast

The Ridley Scott-directed film is about the murder of Maurizio Gucci, the heir to the Italian fashion empire. In the long-awaited feature film, the Mexican actress will play Giuseppina Auriemma, the clairvoyant who helped Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) orchestrate the murder of her ex-husband.

Salma proves to be a super strong woman and this bad moment was only an impulse to move on with her life. In the Zoom that Variety shared, he showed that he continues to preserve his freshness and joy.