Salma Hayek reveals how she signed with Marvel Studios

Actress Salma Hayek plays Ajak in Los Eternos, the new movie from the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

The Eternals It will be a different movie in the saga of Marvel studios, since it spans thousands of years and the protagonists are little-known characters. For that reason they have hired Hollywood stars like Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Gemma chan or Kit harington.

In a recent interview promoting his new movie titled The other bodyguard 2, the actress Salma Hayek spoke of his experience in Marvel studios:

“It never crossed my mind to be in a Marvel Studios movie. I guess I thought that ship had sailed, and it was an absolute shock. Suddenly, I got a call: They want to talk to you about a new franchise. And I was like: What? And I said it was fine, but they don’t give you any information until you’re on the call. It’s a bit difficult to be an action hero if you are Mexican. It is really difficult to be an action hero if you are Mexican and female. But to be an action hero, to be Mexican, a woman and my age, I felt like they were hitting me. And then the worst part is that I was one of the first people they chose. I kept my mouth shut for so many months. He couldn’t tell anyone. And I couldn’t wait for the day when I could say it. “

Salma Hayek He also spoke of his hard experience with COVID-19:

“My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because I was very sick. I said: No, thank you. I would rather die at home ”.

What will the movie be about?

The Eternals They are a group of aliens linked to The Celestials that came to Earth thousands of years ago. They were mistaken for gods by ancient civilizations thanks to their powers and longevity, although today they remain hidden. But after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), the wicked Deviants will return to our planet and The Eternals they will have to meet again to confront them. In the cast stand out Angelina Jolie as Thena, Richard Madden like Ikaris, Salma Hayek like Ajak, Gemma chan like Sersi, Kit harington as Dane Whitman, Kumail Nanjiani like Kingo, Barry keoghan like Druig, Brian Tyree Henry like Phastos, Lia mchugh as Sprite, Lauren Ridloff like Makkari, Ma Dong-seok like Gilgamesh, Brenda Lorena Garcia as Babylon Villager and Harish Patel like Karun.

The film will be released on November 5, 2021. While we wait, you can see all the installments of Marvel studios on Disney Plus.