Salma Hayek reveals how important Eternals was to her

For Salma Hayek, having reached a role as a superhero is the fulfillment of dreams for many through her. The actress will star in Marvel’s Eternals.

There are only a few months until Eternals hit movie theaters around the world. This, one of the next big premieres of Marvel studios, promises to make a radical difference in all that is known as superhero cinema. Your director, Chloé zhao, and the cast have raised expectations.

One of the reasons why this film is so desired is because it will present a new breed of ‘La Casa de las Ideas’: Los Eternal. These are like humans, but far superior and have been in charge of anonymously charting the course of Earth’s history. In addition, the Celestials, who are some of the oldest beings in Marvelite literature.

Receiving both species on the big screen marks an unimaginable expansion to the reality of the franchise. For its part, the film will take on a much deeper and more artistic tone, marking a difference from all the previous ones, which have been more commercial and superficial.

On the other hand, the film has also confirmed that it will incorporate the first characters LGBTQ + and deaf-mutes of the company. This event marks another milestone in inclusion and diversity, something similar to the contribution to non-racism that Black panther.

With all this in mind, Salma Hayek, who will give life to Ajak, one of the eternal ones, was very moved after the end of the tape recordings. For the artist, this project meant much more than a job.

Declarations

“Something strange happened. I cried a little. But it wasn’t about my dreams of being a superhero. It was because it means so much to so many people that to think that for a Mexican girl, a 50-year-old Mexican woman, she could be a superhero. I was very proud to have my superhero outfit on. It meant something, ”Hayek said to USA Today.

The delivery will be launched on November 5, 2021.