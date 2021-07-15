Salma Hayek receives recognition at Cannes for her career

Salma Hayek dazzles in every appearance she makes but it was she who was surprised to receive an award she did not expect.

Without a doubt, Salma Hayek is one of the Latin actresses who has triumphed in Hollywood without being pigeonholed into roles of a single type. Her importance in the cinema has allowed her not only to be an actress, but also a producer and entrepreneur in a very competitive industry.

Salma Hayek keeps stealing sighs

Although Salma did not confirm her participation in the premiere of any of the films screened at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, she did attend the Women in Motion dinner organized by Grupo Kering, the emporium of luxury brands such as Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga , Bottega Veneta, Boucheron, Gucci, Sergio Rossi, Stella McCartney and Yves Saint Laurent, whose CEO is François-Henri Pinault, Salma’s husband.

The Mexican wore a Gucci dress with blue sequins that fitted her figure with a sweetheart neckline and black straps, while her hair was styled in waves and the makeup she chose was quite subtle, with some emphasis on the lips and cheeks.

Salma Hayek reveals she almost died of COVID

Without a doubt, it was a great choice, especially since the star was not aware that that night he would receive an award for his artistic career. During her award speech, her hard work to defend women’s rights was also mentioned. Salma confessed honored and shocked by this award and will soon be unveiling her star on the Hollywood walk of fame, as she announced in mid-June on her Instagram with a photo from the past.