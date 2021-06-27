Salma Hayek recalls her disastrous audition for ‘The Matrix’

So much Jada pinkett smith What Salma Hayek could have been Trinity in ‘Matrix‘, but the second was a long way from achieving it. ‘Matrix 4’: Everything we know about the movie.

Salma Hayek I could have played Trinity in ‘Matrix‘if it hadn’t been, as she herself puts it, a bit’ vague ‘. The actress recalled in a conversation sponsored by Entertainment Weekly what was possibly one of the worst auditions of her career in Hollywood. In addition, he has relived the experience together with Jada pinkett smith, the third actress to be considered for the role of the film who finally got Carrie-Anne Moss.

This is how Hayek recounted the moment:

“We were among the four finalists for the character in ‘The Matrix.’ I never really went to the gym. They said, ‘You have to run!’ And I would answer: ‘Where to?’ I couldn’t even walk around the room. And here comes Jada, a slim, sexy, mean machine! My God! She was so good! She was so embarrassing! “

Apparently in the late 90’s. Hayek wasn’t about to run around the room. But Pinkett Smith does. “She was so fit, so focused, she was so disciplined. She was so capable. She was so kind. And I just looked at this woman and I thought: ‘That’s what I want to be when I grow up,'” she confessed in front of her friend and actress. Both have also recognized that Moss was the perfect person for the role. In the next film in the series, ‘Matrix: Reloaded’, Jada Pinkett Smith was hired to play Niobe, a role that will resume in the next ‘Matrix 4’.

Salma Hayek was not called again. And it didn’t surprise him at all. “Every time I’m going to do something, I say, no, I better start to have some stamina and practice the routines, you have to be like Jada!”, He joked, praising his partner.

