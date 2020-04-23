Salma Hayek painted a rainbow on her face to support pandemic | INSTAGRAM

The famous protagonist of “Frida” published on her official Instagram account part of the guidelines of the campaign that has a characteristic image, a rainbow.

The beautiful actress Salma Hayek joined the initiative promoted by “Feeding America”, the food bank that seeks to help all people in need during the pandemic that affects the world, a disease that until now has infected approximately 2,501,156 people.

The Veracruz woman published on her Instagram profile part of the guidelines of a famous campaign that has an official image of a rainbow and which she later painted on her face, as a sign of support.

“I painted this rainbow on my face because many people are using rainbows to symbolize unity and hope, and to thank the #NHS and all health workers around the world for their courage and endurance,” was the foot of photo Hayek wrote.

According to Salma’s post, the Yumi organization will donate a month of meals to the “Feeding America” food bank for each tagged social media pics. Thus inviting his followers to make publications where rainbows are included, everything is for a very good cause.

So the renowned actress decided to paint her face in rainbows, because in this way it is easier to attract the attention of Internet users, making them see her publication and hoping that they decide to participate in it.

This campaign took its name from Rainbows in Windows, a well-known children’s book written by Arianna Wrote, illustrated by Karo Oh and edited by Yumi. It tells the story of a boy named Amos who takes refuge at home with his mother.

For his part, Yumi from his profile mentions: “We are absolutely impressed by the support we have received. Rainbows in Windows is dedicated to heroes on the front lines and heroes who take refuge at home. We wanted your children to know that they are also superheroes through all of this. ‍♀‍ ‍♂‍ Superheroes surround us. Give yours a kiss today. ”

Other celebrities who have joined the cause are Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, and Sofia Boutella. In case you did not have the knowledge, Feeding America is one of the food banks that seeks to help those most in need during the current situation.

On their website they explained that they are the largest hunger relief organization in the United States, including in cases of disasters and all kinds of national emergencies. “Feeding America dedicates our resources, platforms and political will to achieve the greatest impact on people in greatest need. This moment is an opportunity to shed light on how it affects us all when some of us lack the protection of a safety net. By focusing on the needs of the most affected people, we can better guarantee the health and safety of all communities, “said the organization’s staff.

Among its actions are:

The C0V1D-19 Response Fund, which is a national food and fundraising effort to support people facing hunger and the food banks that help them.

Work with government leaders to ensure that the emergency response includes strong support and flexibility.

Create an inventory of emergency food boxes to distribute to food banks across the country as the need for food assistance increases

Safely continue our distribution of food and non-household and household items such as cleaning supplies, diapers, and personal care products. Among many more altruistic actions.

For her part, the actress mentions that she knows that most people are doing everything possible to stay inside and distance themselves, and that at least we are in this together and thinking about the other most vulnerable people.

