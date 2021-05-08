Salma Hayek opens her robe and paralyzes the nets from the beach | Instagram

The beautiful Mexican actress 54-year-old Salma Hayek paralyzed social media with just a couple of photos from the beach. The Hollywood star posed for the camera in the most casual way without imagining that she would paralyze social networks by leaving her robe open.

The famous Veracruz woman chose to conquer Instagram once again a two-piece purple swimsuit that looked really small before its imposing charms, the set was complemented with a beach robe with a colorful print, huge sunglasses and a beach hat.

The beautiful wife of François-Henri Pinault She posed in one of the images with a slight smile, but she definitely caught all eyes with her curvy figure that was greatly exposed with her little outfit.

It may interest you:

Without a doubt, Salma Hayek was enjoying a quiet and beautiful day of sun, sand and sea, a hammock very close to her in the images made it clear that whoever was a Televisa star was preparing to spend moments of relaxation.

The blue of the sky and the sea look really spectacular, but ultimately it was the beautiful actress and producer who became the protagonist of the photograph. Salma Hayek Jiménez accompanied the photographs with a message in which she was more than grateful for having life, health and being able to spend moments of relaxation.

It may interest you:

ADMIRE SALMA HERE

I have never been more grateful to have health and to be in contact with nature #nature #nature, the famous wrote in her post.

Hayek’s photo was shared on December 29, 2020 and received more than one million four hundred thousand reactions on Instagram, the famous social network where he shared the images with his followers.

It may interest you:

Internet users did not take long to fill the comment box with emojis, hearts, kisses, fire and others, they became a constant in the profile of the beauty Salma Hayek.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

This beautiful Mexican does not stop delighting with her enormous beauty and before the possibility, she does not hesitate to share her imposing anatomy in a swimsuit on social networks. Salma has proven to be a complete, full and happy woman who accepts her age, experience and the passage of time.