Salma Hayek: “My doctor begged me to go to the hospital… I said, ‘No thanks. I’d rather die at home ‘”



Salma Hayek.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Coronavirus Mexican actress Salma Hayek it was also hit by the coronavirus. She lived in isolation for two months until she was known to be free of this disease that led to much of the entire world taking shelter and that to this day it maintains health measures of social distancing to combat its spread.

Salma’s health was seriously impaired and that is why her doctor asked her to go to the hospital. However, she did not listen to advice and asserted that she would rather die at home than be hospitalized. “My doctor asked me to go to the hospital because I was very sick, “the actress told Variety magazine. “I said, ‘No thanks. I’d rather die at home‘”He added.

For seven weeks the actress was secluded in her London mansion, where she lives with her husband, the billionaire François-Henri Pinault.

Currently Salma no longer has the virus, however, she says she does not feel well at all, she still suffers from some weakness and at the time she even needed oxygen to be able to breathe. Even though it communicated via zoom, it did not do many, according to account because he got very tired when talking.

