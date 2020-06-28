Salma Hayek left everyone speechless when she transformed with FaceApp into Diego Boneta | Instagram

Like many of the stars, Salma Hayek Aroused her curiosity to use the popular platform Face App, which left her surprised but even more so to the public who did not give credit for the incredible resemblance to the actor Diego Boneta.

Anyone would doubt that there is a link between the Veracruz actress Salma Hayek and the actor who gives life to Luis MiguelIn the artist’s bioseries, however, they apparently have more in common than might be believed.

This after the actress will use the popular platform to transform his face to that of a man, as the vast majority of artists have done.

The Mexican actress joined the activity of hundreds of artists, athletes and influencers in the latest trend of the moment, undergo a gender change through the virtual application.

The actress Mexican shared the result of the simulation with his more than 15 million followers through Instagram:

What do you think? Would he have been handsome if he had been a man?

In this publication, two photographs in which the interpreter shows masculine features but with very different characteristics.

In the first, his complexion is whiter and smoother, his eyebrows appear outlined and his hair is combed with volume and in the second he has a beard, his skin is dark, and his style is more casual.

It is worth mentioning that the publication reached more than 370,000 I like it in less than 24 hours, managing to exceed 10, 800 comments.

The actress caused great fury with the image causing among several of the reactions, emojis of hearts, flames of fire and thousands of compliments that filled the publication.

The reactions were swift on the part of the fans. Instagram

On the other hand, the comparisons were not absent in the comments since among the most repeated they indicated the great similarity with the actor.

You are Diego Boneta. Pretty, handsome, ”said user @ karla_delacruz77.

In the first photo it is @diego in the version of Luismi ”, was another of the opinions written by the user @ sabro19ok, and that will support the previous comment.

Photo: Instagram

It is not too late, you could still become a man, ”wrote @ wlv1979.

Also, some other people found similar to the male version of the actress with another actor famous, the character of « Javi Noble » from « We the nobles ». While for others it was more a mix between Antonio Banderas and Johny Depp.