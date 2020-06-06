.

Salma Hayek launched #Unitedjuntos: what did the actress ask of Latinos and blacks?

Salma Hayek is not only one of Hollywood’s most famous and iconic Hispanic stars, but she has also become a powerful voice against social injustice.

And in the midst of the protest movement that has generated in the United States the death of the African American George Floyd, at the hands of the Minneapolis police, the Mexican used her power to be an active voice in the midst of the fight against police brutality.

The protagonist of the movie “Frida” called for a new movement calling for Latinos to join the black community to fight harder against injustices

“Let’s unite to demand justice and protection of human rights. I’m starting this hashtag #unitedjuntos, so that the Latino community can show their support for the African-American community. #blacklivesmatter #saytheirnames #unitedjuntos, ”Salma said on her Instagram.

The actress from the movie Grown Ups 2 also raised her voice to denounce the death on May 4 of a bricklayer in Mexico, identified as Giovanni, who was detained by police from Ixtlahuacán de los Membrillos.

The 30-year-old was arrested on the street by police for not wearing face masks and was later returned to his lifeless family members, which outraged the community, after it was revealed that he died of traumatic brain injury.

“We ask the government of Mexico for JUSTICE for Giovanni and for all the people affected by the brutality and corruption of some members of the Mexican police. And I ask those responsible for public security to find in their hearts the strength, humanity and honor to protect our people who are so in need of heroes and hope. Let’s change. #MeduelesMexico #justiciaparagiovanni ”, added Salma on her Instagram.

Recently the first protagonist of the soap opera “Teresa” also called on her followers to fight against domestic violence.

“We retreat to our homes to protect ourselves from the COVID threat, but… what if our home were a threat in itself? According to UN Women, emerging data shows that violence against women has significantly escalated during the pandemic, “said Aztec star.

Cases of domestic violence increase during the covid-19 quarantine. 14% of victims of violence are Latinos and the situation of these people would have been aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic. The states that register the most calls for this scourge are California, Texas, New York, Florida and Illinois.

“That is why it is so important that we take a position against gender violence, and stand in solidarity with women, so that there are safer and healthier homes, and thus have a safer and healthier world,” added the Mexican star. .

Salma, who is married to billionaire French businessman François-Henri Pinault, with whom she has a daughter, asked her fans not to turn their backs on domestic violence and instead to report abuse.

“I think we can really have a better world if we unite our voices to scream ‘no more.’ Let’s unite to protect the human rights of girls and women, everywhere, “said the artist, warning that the world will no longer be as it was after the COVID-19 pandemic, so she invited to create one much better when it all ends.