Salma Hayek joins the cast of ‘House of Gucci’

Salma Hayek has joined the cast of ‘House of gucci‘, the crime drama that director Ridley Scott is already rolling around the 1995 murder of Maurizio Gucci, grandson of the founder of the Gucci fashion empire who was found murdered on the orders of his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, known as the “black widow from Italy”.

The announcement came after The Daily Mail “hunted” the actress on the set of the film in Rome.

Hayek to play a seer named Giuseppina Auriemma, one of the best friends of the aforementioned Patrizia Reggiani, a character that we remember being played by Lady Gaga and of whose crime she was an accomplice. For his part, Maurizio Gucci will be played by Adam Driver. Both Gaga and Driver were already characterized in the first image of the tape, published on the occasion of the beginning of its filming (and that you can find at the end of this same news).

Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston, Reeve Carney, Camille Cottin, Youssef Kerkour and Mdlina Ghenea complete the main cast of this production of BRON Studios, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Scott Free Productions that MGM itself will premiere in the United States. United on November 24, while two days later it will be released in Spain by Universal Pictures.

Roberto Bentivegna signs the script for this film based on ‘The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamor, and Greed’, a non-fiction book written by Sara Gay Forden and published in 2001.

Finally to mention that its director of photography is Dariusz Wolski, responsible for the direction of photography of all Ridley Scott films since ‘Prometheus’ in 2012, including of course that’The last duel‘that after several delays derived from the pandemic, it will finally be released a month before’House of gucci‘next October. Supposedly in theaters.