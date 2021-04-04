Salma Hayek joins House of Gucci cast

Salma Hayek arrives in Rome to record with Lady Gaga in the long-awaited Gucci film. Find out who he will play here.

The long-awaited film by director Ridley Scott has become a celebrity parade after the Mexican star will join the cast of Lady Gaga, Al Pacino, Jared Leto and Adam Drive among others.

The drama based on Sara Gay Forden’s novel The House of Gucci tells the story of how Patrizia Reggiani, Maurizio Gucci’s ex-wife, conspired to kill her husband, the grandson of renowned fashion designer Guccio Gucci. But who will Salma play?

The 54-year-old star, who played Frida Kahlo, will now step into the shoes of Pina Auriemma, the clairvoyant friend of Patrizia Reggiani (Gaga), who helped orchestrate Maurizio’s murder and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

You may be interested: Lady Gaga wears red to film with Al Pacino

In a brown outfit from the Italian firm, with interlaced Gs, Salma left her dressing room carrying a paper bag.

That same morning, Salma was photographed wearing a more glamorous style, also from Gucci. In a white chiffon dress printed with colorful flowers, the French magnate’s wife, François-Henri Pinault, left her hotel accompanied by two bodyguards to enjoy the sights and secret corners of Rome.

Salma paired the boho tunic, which is worth more than $ 5,500, with nude sandals, a black bag and glasses with a pink tint. As always, she wore her characteristic brown hair with natural curlers.

It should be noted that Salma is almost a member of the Gucci family. Although there is no blood tie to them, her husband is the founder and CEO of the Kering firm, which bought 99.4 percent of the Italian brand in 2004. The luxury goods corporation also owns Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga and Alexander McQuee among others.

Just at the end of November we will have the honor of seeing Salma playing the clairvoyant and enjoying the chemistry between the Mexican actress and the famous singer.

Continue reading: Jared Leto unrecognizable for his new role