Salma Hayek joins House of Gucci cast as Pina Auriemma

In recent weeks, Ridley Scott’s new Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer movie has been the center of attention for moviegoers, true-crime movie lovers and even fans of pop star Lady Gaga. The first images of the set of House of gucci they went around the world having the protagonist of A Star Is Born – 92% with Adam Driver forming a dream couple.

Keep reading: Eternals could be canceled in China due to comments by the director against her government

However, what lies behind this new story is one of the greatest crimes that overshadowed the fashion industry for a time. In this film, the director of Alien – The Eighth Passenger – 97% will count the highlights of the Gucci marriage, when Patrizia reggiani (played by Gaga) conspires to assassinate Maurizio gucci (played by Driver), who was the grandson of the master of design Guccio gucci.

Of course, the protagonist will not be alone and will need some accomplices to help her carry out the crime. One of the people featured in this true story was Giuseppina Auriemma, a Neapolitan woman who presumed to be clairvoyant and who met Patrizia in 1977, with whom she had a deep friendship as well as being her personal seer. It was yesterday afternoon when it was confirmed that this character will be brought to the screen by the Mexican Salma Hayek.

Continue with: Salma Hayek says the rich are discriminated against

Costa Rican actress Giannina scott, wife and co-producer of Ridley scott, is the one who is in charge of Scott Free Productions, and it was she who was in charge of confirming Hayek’s role in his new film through Deadline.

I am so happy that my good friend Salma is joining our wonderful cast. I’ve been talking to her about this Gucci project for 20 years. Now it is happening and she is part of it. Rid and I are delighted.

It may interest you: Bliss | Top reviews, reviews and ratings

The seer also known as Pina Auriemma, was a fundamental part of the famous crime, because due to the closeness he had with Reggiani he could have manipulated or confused her with his supposed visions. It is worth mentioning that Pina was sentenced to 26 years in prison for this case after her trial in 1998. In addition to the participation of Hayek, Driver and Gaga, the cast will consist of Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons and Jack Huston.

Roberto Bentivegna was commissioned to write the adapted screenplay for the book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamor and Greed, written by Sara Gay Forden. The film that will be distributed by Universal Pictures will hit the big screen on November 24 of this year. This will certainly be a busy year for Salma Hayek, as on June 16 he premieres The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard with Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson, while his arrival in the MCU with Eternals is expected on November 5.