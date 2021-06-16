Salma Hayek is still a sigh-stealing movie star

Salma Hayek is releasing her new movie titled “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard 2” which is packed with action.

Movie star, producer and businesswoman Salma Hayek continues to make strong strides in the film industry. He is currently in the presentation of his most recent movie: “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard 2”, which in Spanish has been called “Duro de Caring 2”.

During the film he shares credits with Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson, who tops the list of box office celebrities in the film industry in which the public’s preference for Eiza Gonzalez was recently recognized.

Although Eiza and Salma have come to compare and Gonzalez has been said to be following Hayek’s path, each one has its own style and shines with its own light, in addition to having faced different types of obstacles.

Salma, who is married to French businessman François-Henri Pinault may have no regrets eating popcorn in the movie theater, but has acknowledged that it is increasingly difficult for her to return to her weight after gaining a few kilos to play her characters.

This happened recently when joined the cast of “House of Gucci”, where she played Pina Auriemma, for which she gained some additional kilos to which she is usually seen with an enviable figure.

Fortunately, Salma has her own method to recover her curves, because in addition to doing yoga, she has shared that she created her own routine to exercise the whole body in five minutes.

Although she admits that the next day she is sore because the activity she does is short but intense, her discipline and effectiveness is worthy of recognition. In addition, for the film she dedicated herself to recording the action scenes that corresponded to her and even performed acrobatics in water, so her secret for an enviable figure is to stay active.