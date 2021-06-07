Salma Hayek falls in love with the networks with a Britney Spears challenge

In order to recover, Salma spent around seven weeks isolated in a room in the house. At some point, he explained, they had to put oxygen on him and to this day he is still aware that he has not been able to recover all the energy he had before becoming so seriously ill.

Salma does not stop and also returns to the screen next month, alongside Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson in the action comedy directed by Patrick Hughes, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, in which she plays Sonia Kincaid, who although in the film 2017’s The Hitman’s Bodyguard appears two minutes, audiences wanted more of her.