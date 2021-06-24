Salma Hayek explains why she was not in the movie The Matrix (1999)

Actress Salma Hayek will join Marvel Studios with the film The Eternals and now explains that she was able to sign for The Matrix long ago although she did not succeed. These are the reasons.

Salma Hayek explains the funny reason why he didn’t get the role of Trinity in the first movie of Matrix which was released in 1999. In the end, the mythical character was played by Carrie-Anne Moss that he repeated in Matrix Reloaded (2003) and Matrix Revolutions (2003). In addition, it will also be in the fourth installment that will be released later this year.

“We had overcome many obstacles, screen tests and many auditions.” Salma Hayek recalled. “They brought in these specialist coordinators from Asia. It was the physical test. I am flexible and agile, but I am lazy. I never actually went to the gym, they told me: You have to run! I said: Where to ?. I couldn’t even walk around the room. They never called me again after that day. “

Salma Hayek also referred to Carrie-Anne Moss.

“Oh Lord! She was so good! It was so embarrassing! She was so fit, she was so focused, she was so disciplined. She was so capable. She was so kind. And I just looked at this woman and I thought: That’s what I want to be when I grow up.

Now we will see the actress at Marvel Studios.

The Eternals will feature little-known comic book characters. To attract the public they have hired great actors such as Angelina Jolie (Thena), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Kit harington (Dane Whitman) and Barry keoghan (Druig).

Matrix 4 will premiere on December 17, 2021, while The Eternals It can be seen in theaters on November 5, 2021. Which of the two films are you most excited to see? Leave us your comments below.

