.

Salma Hayek denounces domestic violence in quarantine: what is her great fear?

In addition to becoming one of the most recognized stars in Hollywood, Salma Hayek has also become one of the leading activists and advocates in the fight for respect for women’s rights, as well as women’s empowerment.

And this time, in the midst of the quarantine to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the 53-year-old Mexican wanted to raise her voice against mistreatment of women, and denounced that cases of domestic violence have increased in the world, during the lockdown.

This was stated by the Veracruz woman, through a video sense shared on her social networks, where she asked that the entire society unite to end a flagellum that each year leaves millions of women victims of physical and emotional abuse and even some murdered.

“We retreat to our homes to protect ourselves from the COVID threat, but… what if our home were a threat in itself? According to UN Women, emerging data shows that violence against women has significantly escalated during the pandemic, ”said the star of the film Frida, when announcing her video.

VideoVideo related to salma hayek denounces domestic violence in quarantine: what is her great fear? 2020-05-21T01: 50: 49-04: 00

“That is why it is so important that we take a position against gender violence, and stand in solidarity with women, so that there are safer and healthier homes, and thus have a safer and healthier world,” added the Mexican star. .

Salma, who is married to French billionaire businessman François-Henri Pinault, with whom she has a daughter, asked her fans not to turn their backs on domestic violence and to report abuse instead.

“I think we can really have a better world if we unite our voices to scream ‘no more.’ Let’s unite to protect the human rights of girls and women, everywhere, “said the artist, warning that the world will no longer be as it was after the COVID-19 pandemic, so she invited to create one much better when it all ends.

“If we can’t go back to the world as we knew it, let’s make sure we create an even better one … let’s support nonprofit organizations that are helping. Let’s support them to give them the help that girls and women need more than ever, right now, “said the protagonist of the original soap opera Teresa.

VideoVideo related to salma hayek denounces domestic violence in quarantine: what is her great fear? 2020-05-21T01: 50: 49-04: 00

“We support women when we hear their voices. We support women when we respond to their varied and specific needs. We join women during these critical moments when gender violence is on the rise and access to health services is limited. If you want to be part of the movement with #StandWithWomen, join us at the link in my biography ”, concluded Salma.

.