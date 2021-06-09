Salma Hayek dancing to “Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears, that’s the note!

The woman from Veracruz joined the challenge #HitmansChallenge that is going viral on social networks and aims to promote the actress’s next movie titled The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.

Salma dances and shows off her best steps to the rhythm of the song and wears a total black look made up of pants and a loose t-shirt, an outfit very different from the ones we are used to seeing in her. “Show me your #hitmanschallenge baby! Show me your best #hitmanschallenge baby! I’ll be watching,” the actress wrote about the caption of her publication.

I wish you that at 54 years old you have the same humor, spirit and rhythm as Salma Hayek to dance to “Baby One More Time” or any other hit.