that he rolled almost alone with just 6,400 euros (7,000 dollars) and that unexpectedly became the sensation of the & nbsp; Sundance Festival& nbsp;1993 and was successfully acquired and distributed by & nbsp; Columbia Pictures & nbsp; the record for the cheapest movie with a gross of a million dollars). That show of premature talent demanded a follow-up, that would present Rodriguez as a filmmaker capable of handling big budgets without losing an iota of the dynamism and energy that had captivated the & nbsp;Mariachi. How was I going to do it? “Data-reactid =” 25 “> At that time, Robert Rodriguez is preparing his next movie, a kind of sequel to Mariachi –The 1992 feature film that he almost shot on his own with just 6,400 euros ($ 7,000) and that unexpectedly became the sensation of the Sundance Festival 1993 and was successfully acquired and distributed by Columbia Pictures (holding the record for the cheapest movie with a gross of $ 1 million). That show of premature talent demanded a follow-up, that would present Rodriguez as a filmmaker capable of handling large budgets without losing an iota of the dynamism and energy that had captivated the public of El mariachi. How could I do it?

Ciudad Acuña& nbsp; and would start on & nbsp; October 24, 1994. Hayek was excited for what was to be her formal presentation to the American public. The only problem? He still did not master the language in which he was going to shoot an entire movie. “data-reactid =” 29 “> The Malaga man was signed to play the mariachi-gun take, Rodriguez was challenged to find an actress to play Carolina, the woman saved by the protagonist and who since then heals and accompanies him in his bloody revenge, in addition to starring in a most sensual moment with him. After an extensive search -that even had Jennifer Lopez participating in the casting long before making the jump with Selena–, Rodriguez and his then wife, Elizabeth Avellan, found the unknown Hayek and saw her as the perfect candidate to partner with the Malaga actor. So, everything was ready: the bulk of the filming would take place in the Mexican Ciudad Acuña and it would begin on October 24, 1994. Hayek was excited for what was to be her formal presentation to the American public. The only problem? He still didn’t master the language in which he was going to shoot an entire movie.

I had been told that my accent would remind Hollywood people of their Mexican cleaners“The actress reminded & nbsp;The Sun in 2012 (via Latin). When the film was released the critics said “Salma Hayek is a bombshell.” That confused me because I thought they were saying that the movie had crashed, that it had failed, and that it was all my fault. ”. Despite everything, the actress gutted her heart and scrupulously memorized her phrases to avoid conflicts on the set. But beyond the language barrier there was another obstacle that the twenty-year-old would have to overcome: & nbsp;her reluctance to interpret a love scene as God brought her into the world. “data-reactid =” 34 “> According to Hayek, the warnings about her lack of fluency in English had filled her with fear and complexes.” They told me that my accent would remind Hollywood people of their Mexican cleaners, “she recalled. the actress to The Sun in 2012 (via Latina). When the film was released the critics said “Salma Hayek is a bombshell.” That confused me because I thought they were saying that the movie had crashed, that it had failed, and that it was all my fault. ”. Despite everything, the actress gutted her heart and scrupulously memorized her phrases to avoid conflicts on the set. But beyond the language barrier there was another obstacle that the twenty-year-old would have to overcome: her reluctance to interpret a love scene as God brought her into the world.

Hayek recalled. “I actually cried. I didn’t want to be naked in front of the camera and thought: & nbsp; “What are my mother and father going to think about this?”. & Nbsp;“data-reactid =” 38 “>” It was my first opportunity to shoot an American movie and I knew I had to accept it, “Hayek recalled. “I actually cried. I didn’t want to be naked in front of the camera and I thought: “What are my mother and father going to think about this?”

Cinemania, the nerves seized her at the time of shooting the scene. “I remember just saying: Don’t touch me and don’t take my clothes off! I locked myself in the bathroom, they gave me tequila and I started crying. It was very hard“.” Data-reactid = “39”> According to what the actress told Cinemania, her nerves seized her at the time of filming the scene. “I remember that she only said: Don’t touch me and don’t take my clothes off I locked myself in the bathroom, they gave me tequila and I started crying. It was very hard. “

Desperado& nbsp; raised worldwide & nbsp;23.5 million euros& nbsp; ($ 25.4 million) and spawned a whole legion of gunslinger mariachi fans. “data-reactid =” 40 “> Luckily, Hayek was able to pull himself together and shoot the steamy scene – which, it be said, is executed with quite good taste on the part of Rodriguez–, demonstrating an explosive chemistry with Banderas that, without a doubt, was key to the success of the film. 6.5 million euros ($ 7 million), Desperado raised worldwide 23.5 million euros ($ 25.4 million) and generated a whole legion of fans of the gunman mariachi.

The New York Times& nbsp; claiming that the tycoon and producer had harassed and abused her during the production of & nbsp;Frida. “data-reactid =” 44 “> For his part, Hayek took advantage of his newly acquired status as sex symbol to get roles in tapes like Wild Wild West or Dogma – very different tapes in which, however, the actress always ended up acting as sexual claim. Her great opportunity to be taken seriously as an actress would not come until 2002, when she produced and starred in the biopic Frida and was nominated for an Oscar, Golden Globe, SAG and BAFTA – in addition to garnering great critical and box-office success in all the world. However, years later and as a result of the scandal of Harvey weinstein, the actress published an article in The New York Times stating that the magnate and producer had harassed her and that he had come to abuse her during the production of Frida.

will play Ajak in & nbsp;The Eternals, the new Marvel saga destined to fill the gap left by the conclusion of & nbsp;Avengers. & nbsp; “data-reactid =” 46 “> Married since 2009 to billionaire François-Henri Pinault (With whom he has a daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault), today Hayek leads a comfortable life and allows himself to choose his projects with great precision. To their 53 years, awaits the premiere of The Hitman´s Wife´s Bodyguard, the sequel to El otro guardaespaldas (2017) – in which we will see her share the bill with the man from Malaga. And last but not least, we also know that he will play Ajak in The Eternals, the new Marvel saga destined to fill the void left by the conclusion of Avengers.

assured that he never had doubts about his future, not even in the most difficult moments at the beginning of his career. “I always knew I would make it. When they say “get it” in English, it means being a star. But for me it does not mean having great success, but simply being able to do what you want to do in life. That’s enough“. & Nbsp;” data-reactid = “49”> Few would have bet that this beautiful girl from Veracruz would end up becoming a Hollywood star and would become one of the most relevant Latin figures in the world. But Hayek assured that he never had doubts about his future, not even in the most difficult moments at the beginning of his career. “I always knew I would get it. When they say” get it “in English, it means being a star. But for me it does not mean having great success, but just being able to do what you want to do in life. That’s enough. ”