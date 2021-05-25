Salma Hayek confesses that she was about to die from coronavirus

Throughout the pandemic, dozens of celebrities contracted coronavirus and through their social networks they documented their day to day with the disease. However, others like Salma Hayek they preferred to talk about it until a long time later. In his case it was such a strong experience that he came to feel that his life was in danger because of COVID-19. It has been until now, more than a year after being infected, that the Oscar nominee has decided to talk about this event, which almost no one knew about, other than her inner circle.

© GettyImagesSalma Hayek revealed that she fell ill with COVID early in the pandemic

In an interview with Variety, Salma Hayek confessed about her battle against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which occurred almost at the beginning of the pandemic, when little was known about the disease and there was not even a vaccine to combat it. “My doctor was begging me to go to the hospital because I was getting very sick. But I refused, I preferred to die at home “, revealed the star of Frida, who also shared that she spent seven weeks isolated in one of the rooms of her house in London, which she shares with her husband, the French millionaire François-Henri Pinault and the daughter of both, Valentina paloma, 13 years old.

© @ salmahayek The actress revealed that her recovery took around seven weeks

Salma revealed to the publication that her symptoms were critical and that she even had to be with an oxygen tank, as she could not breathe properly. After a few weeks that surely must have seemed eternal, the 54-year-old actress came out in front of the disease. Despite having released the virus, the artist’s recovery was slow, she even assured that she still does not feel 100% restored and that she has noticed that she no longer has the same energy that she had before she got sick.