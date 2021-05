It was “the perfect job to come back,” Salma Hayek told Variety, adding that still struggled with fatigue as a sequel to the coronavirus. “I had started doing Zooms at one point, but I couldn’t do that many because I got tired a lotEven now, almost a year later, Salma continues to feel the effects of the disease: “I still do not fully recover the energy that I once had,” he confessed to the entertainment magazine.