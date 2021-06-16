Salma Hayek confesses that her pet owl vomited on Harry Styles’ head

Salma Hayek is a really well-known Hollywood star who continues to be talked about. The 54-year-old interpreter had a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, a space in which she shared a particular anecdote about an encounter she had with Harry Styles that made her feel very ashamed. The Mexican actress confesses that her little pet owl vomited on the singer and it was a very embarrassing moment. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Do not miss: Salma Hayek said Hard to Care 2 helped her prepare for her role in Eternals

Hayek he talked about a visit he paid him Harry to her house to meet her pets, she is an animal lover and she has not a few. Among them stands out Kering, an adorable little owl who has stolen the attention of the media. Salma has a great appreciation for her tender bird, however, she gave her an uncomfortable moment when Styles he finally got to meet her. Nobody expects that in the first meeting they spit a ball of hair on your head, but that’s exactly what Kering he did when he had the composer of “Golden” around.

Although at the beginning of the interview Salma did not dare to say the name of Harry Styles, recounted in detail how his encounter with Kering, his owl.

Once, there was a very important celebrity, I will not say his name, and he was very excited about the owl and hoped that the owl would get on his head because it was on me. He says, ‘Oh, I need an owl in my life. How do you do that?’ And the moment she least expected it, it popped into her head, but then she did what she did [tosió]. This rat hairball was on his head. […] It was alright, it was [un poco] cool. I do not scream.

We invite you to read: Loki becomes the most watched Marvel series during its premiere on Disney Plus

By the end of the interview, Ellen He asked Salma to say the name of the celebrity on whose head the vomit of Kering: “Harry Styles. I hope I am not in trouble. By the way, it was great. It was super cool even with that happening. He is the best. He is the best!”

In social networks, the fans of both stars are already reacting to the event, most of them observing it with humor; However, there are some Marvel fans who have taken it very badly due to the meeting between Salma Y Harry reinforces rumors about the singer’s appearance in one of the upcoming MCU movies.

Salma Hayek is about to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Eternals, one of the next films of the new era in which she will play Ajak, the powerful leader of the group that together with her companions will face new dangers. The official synopsis of the film reads: “After the events of Avengers: Endgame – 95% (2019), an unexpected tragedy forces the Eternals, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years, to come out of the shadows to rally against humanity’s oldest enemy, the Deviants. ” Of course, MCU fans are absolutely delighted with the arrival of new faces to the series.

For a long time, Salma she thought that a superhero movie was something already lost to her; She thought that her age would not make her worthy of an important role in any production, however, Marvel Studios noticed her talent and experience and hired her to play a character of the utmost importance. The first trailer for the film already gave us a good look at Hayek in outfit and looks fantastic, now we will have to wait for the premiere to know her story. The film hits theaters on November 5.

You may also be interested in: Parasites’ Park Seo Joon May Join The Marvels Cast