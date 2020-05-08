Salma Hayek and Johnny Depp, the image they don’t want you to see. | Instagram Special

Salma Hayek and Johnny Depp, the image they don’t want you to see because then yes, it will be revealed that they have the fountain of eternal youth. And it is that taking advantage of his large number of friends in Hollywood, shared an image from the trunk of memories to celebrate the arrival of the actor to Instagram.

It was in days gone by when due to the pandemic, Johnny Depp broke his own privacy rules and surprised with an account Instagram, where he has been sharing safety tips and other facets of his life in addition to that of an actor as a painter and musician, something that Salma Hayek knows perfectly.

And it is that the Mexican actress has been one of the most active in social networks during this quarantine. Salma Hayek He has shared recipes, he has shown off his gray hair, he has posed with makeup and he does not miss the opportunity to send messages to his friends like Penelope Cruz for your birthday or Johnny Depp for his arrival on the net.

These have not been easy times for the actor, because after accusations of domestic violence by his ex-wife, the actress Amber Heard, Johnny Depp he was forced to ask for help from celebrities like Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem to testify on your behalf. The Spanish actor couple is also close to Salma Hayek.

With a long history in Hollywood, Salma Hayek He has shared credits with great talents and this day he remembered when he coincided with Johnny Depp, with a completely 90s outfit that highlighted its youth, its beauty, its elegance and its famous curves.

Salma Hayek and the time that Johnny Depp made his life out of squares

It was in 2003, when the new millennium was just beginning, when Salma Hayek formed a kind of triangle next to Johnny Depp and Antonio Banderas In the movie “Once Upon a Time in Mexico”, Depp was the villain of the story and Salma and Antonio reprized the roles that launched them into American stardom in “Desperado.”

Precisely the image that Salma Hayek shared next to Johnny Depp, It is from the premiere function and the interviews they did to promote the film, but what caught their attention is the beauty of both, where they make it clear that time has only made them more handsome and more elegant.

The followers of Salma Hayek indicated that it was a little late to congratulate Johnny Depp, but they appreciated the image of the memory and that without a doubt, were one of the most beloved faces in the mecca of cinema, others were a little sarcastic and compared them with mythical vampires for not aging.

