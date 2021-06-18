Salma Hayek and Angélica Vale will have stars on the Walk of Fame in 2022 – Tomatazos

In 2018 and 2020 the star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame dedicated to Donald Trump appeared vandalized; It was about a president of the United States who became famous for sowing hatred of Mexicans among his followers. Today, three years have passed since the first vandalization and the president of the United States is Joe Biden, Mexican women are added to the Walk of Fame, and it is about two actresses with prolific careers, one in Hollywood and the another in Mexico: Salma Hayek and Angélica Vale.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is one of the best-known and most iconic places that celebrate celebrities in the entertainment industry. In previous years, several Mexicans were added to this famous sidewalk, such as Eugenio Derbez in 2016 or Guillermo del Toro in 2019; now it is the turn of two famous women, the first one we will mention is Salma Hayek, born in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, who began her career in soap operas and later rose to fame with films such as El callejón de los milagros – 71%, Del Crepúsculo al Amanecer – 63%, Frida – 76%, and most recently Hard to Care 2 – 35%.

Before the end of the year Hayek will have his introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Eternals, directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao, and where he will act alongside Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Jacob Tremblay, among others. Through her Instagram, the 54-year-old actress thanked for the honor of being part of the Walk of Fame and obtaining her own star:

Today I’m combining a #tbt image with some very recent news, because this image represents how surprised and happy I was when my team showed me the announcement that I have been given the star on the Hollywood walk of fame! A few minutes ago. Thanks to the fans for their support throughout the years.

The other lucky one, Angelica Vale, is remembered by many due to her roles in soap operas Friends and rivals (2001), The ways of love (2002-2003) and The most beautiful ugly (2006-2007), the latter was a remake of the Colombian telenovela I am Betty the Ugly one (1999-2001). She was also a voice actress for A Rooster With Many Eggs – 67%, Coco – 97%, Martians vs. Mexicans – 9% and The Ice Age: Clash of Worlds – 15%.

Wait to?!?!?! My name… On a star… In Hollywood?!?!?! What?!?!?!? Yes!!!!!!!! I can not believe it !!! I’m so happy!!!! Thank you thank you thank you!! @officialellenk @ottompadron Thank you!

The Hollywood Walk Of Fame organization also announced important figures from the world of cinema who will join the Walk of Fame in 2022, such as director Francis Ford Coppola, responsible for the trilogy of The Godfather – 99%, Apocalypse Now – 99% and Dracula, by Bram Stoker – 79%, among other classics. The actor Willem Dafoe, is another of those mentioned in the list; Dafoe has credits in movies like Spider-Man – 89%, Antichrist – 70%, and El Faro – 96%, among others. Also joining Michael B. Jordan, star of Creed: Champion’s Heart – 94%, Fahrenheit 451 – 36%, and Black Panther villain – 90%; Ewan McGregor, actor from Trainspotting: No Limits – 89%, Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith – 79% and Fargo – 97%; Jason Momoa, actor from Game of Thrones – 59%, Aquaman – 73% and Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%; and Carrie Fisher, the unforgettable Princess Leia from Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope – 93%, whose last performance was in Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 91%.

