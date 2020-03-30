This Monday, mobile games They are again the main protagonists of the latest collection of offers on Google Play Store apps. They were only a few days ago, when titles such as Monument Valley 2 or Lara Croft GO appeared totally free, and now more developers have decided to join the initiative and offer some of their best creations completely free of charge, or with great discounts.

Among the reduced games this week, we can find titles like Sally’s Law, Death Squared, PewDiePie: Legend of Brofist, the official game of the famous youtuber and many others, that for a few hours can be purchased at great discounts, or totally free in some cases.

But there are not only games: among the selected titles, we can also find useful popular apps such as the Pro version of the weather app “Meteogram”, in addition to some applications to learn how to program from your mobile. As always, it is advisable to hurry up so as not to miss the opportunity to get them, since the duration of the offers is limited.

Paid Android apps on offer

Meteogram Pro Weather Widget | 7.99 euros 16.99

FTP Server | 0.79 euros 1.49

Learn C Programming Pro | 1.49 euros 3

Learn Java Pro | 1.49 euros 3

Learn Python Programming PRO | 1.49 euros 3

PRO geometry | 0.99 euros 1.99

Finance manager in Excel | 4.29 euros 8.49

Float It Pro | 1.09 euros 2.19

Screenshot | 0.99 euros 1.89

X Launcher Pro | 1.09 euros 1.99

Visual Math 4D | 1.19 euros 2.99

FBReader Premium – Favorite Book Reader | 2.99 euros 5.99

English Spanish Dictionary | 1.09 euros 27.99

Free paid apps for Android

Paid games for Android on sale

ACE Academy | 1.99 euros 9.99

PewDiePie: Legend of Brofist | 0.99 euros 5.49

Marble Age | 1.69 euros 3.99

Sally’s Law | 0.89 euros 2.19

Thimbleweed Park | 4.99 euros 9.99

OTTTD: Over The Top TD | 0.69 euros 6.99

Predynastic Egypt | 2.39 euros 5.49

Mystic Vale | 3.29 euros 5.99

Baldur’s Gate II | 5.49 euros 10.99

Castles of Mad King Ludwig | 2.19 euros 8.49

SiNKR | 1.09 euros 2.09

SiNKR 2 | 1.09 euros 2.19

Mushroom 11 | 2.19 euros 5.49

Zombie Night Terror | 0.59 euros 6.99

Please, Don’t Touch Anything 3D | 3.29 euros 6.49

Dungeon Warfare | 1.49 euros 3.09

Aveyond 3-3: The Lost Orb | 1.09 euros 6.49

Dungeon Warfare 2 | 3.19 euros 4.99

AWAKENING HORROR 1-5 | 1.09 euros 3.29

Daggerhood | 1.09 euros 3.19

Free Android paid games

PUSH | Free 0.99 euros

Cat Quest | Free 5.49 euros

Buff Knight Advanced – Retro RPG Runner | Free 1.79 euros

Hook | Free 1.19 euros

Sidewords | Free 3.29 euros

Dualshot Roguelike PRO | Free 0.79

Petrichor: Time Attack! | Free 0.89

Eternity Legends Premium | Free 0.59

SCV Miner: Click Inactive Tycoon – PRO | Free 1.09

Galaxy Merge – Idle & Click Tycoon PRO | Free 1.89

Superhero Robot Premium: Hero Fight – Offline RPG | Free 2.19

Pirate Defender Premium: Captain Shooting Offline | Free 2.09

Truck Rush 3D – Running car racing casual game | Free 0.79

