She had two jobs, one in a restaurant and the other as a preparer for university debates, pursuing a master’s degree in American cultural studies at Trinity College Dublin, and managed to find the time to write a novel, Conversations Among Friends, which in 2017 captivated critics. and public, and made her a brilliant literary star. The phenomenon Sally Rooney finished forging with Gente normal, her next novel, which she published just a year later and is now being published in Spanish. She is spoken of as the first great millennial writer, a sort of Salinger generation Snapchat. Conversations between friends is being adapted into a television series and his books are a recurring motif in the photos that thousands of his readers upload to Instagram. Reading Rooney and posting him on the networks, they say, has become a status symbol among those under 40. “I find it funny because I don’t use the networks nor do those applications appear in the plot of my novels. E-mail yes, but that everyone uses it, even my parents, it is not a generational thing ”, comments one afternoon in late November at the Algonquin Hotel in New York, the same one where Dorothy Parker and her circle set up the legendary table round.

Although they are carried out by twenty-somethings of the 21st century in a post-crisis Dublin, the truth is that Rooney’s novels have something quite classic, they are love stories, at a time when autofiction and dystopias spread. “The novel in the Anglo-Saxon, French and Russian tradition dramatizes questions about love and marriage. Thus it was born and it is a genre especially well built to sustain this type of drama. Today these plots are not the ones that predominate and I don’t know very well why ”, she reflects, and admits that as a reader the most powerful experience she has had has been feeling dragged by the love stories of the great works. “It is not a silly, uncritical or superficial response to reading, but it is a very important part of the books of Jane Austen, Henry James or George Eliot,” he points out. “As a reader you almost experience a love of closeness, you fall in love with these characters and you want them to end up together. It is a fascinating wish, because you want something but not for yourself but for people who do not exist. ”

In the love of the protagonist couple of Gente normal there is tenderness and connection, but it is tinged with pain and masochism, and Rooney explains that beyond political considerations or approaches, as a novelist she is interested in topics that are unsolvable. “Class or gender issues interest me as a person, but as a writer I look for what does not have an easy answer. Physical pain is an integral part of what it means to inhabit a body and we don’t know what we have to do with it, whether to accept it or transform it. Love between a man and a woman, between a man and a man or a woman and a woman also poses problems because it is hard and difficult to love other people and this is not due to capitalism or patriarchy. Although they are part of the problem, they do not describe it in its entirety. ” Before, writers were asked if they had feared the reaction of family and friends to what they had written, but times have changed dramatically and in view of what Rooney describes, was he concerned about the public reaction that could generate that he wrote about consensual sexual violence in MeToo times? “Yes, today the reaction of friends and family seems something easy to manage,” he says and laughs out loud. “Even as a young woman writing about young women that pressure is there. I have received criticism because my characters are not a good example: they are hung by men and they cry because they have not received a response to a message. That’s right, but I didn’t want to create models, nor be an example of anything. There is this assumption that my characters have to live in an ideal feminist universe in which they do not internalize any of the problems of inhabiting a patriarchal society, and they act independently. Those are not the novels I want to write. I don’t want to fall into offensive stereotypes but I want to have the freedom to create female characters who are not feminist robots, who have never made mistakes. ”

There’s something cheeky and straightforward about this modest-looking, understated-looking 28-year-old Irish novelist dressed in a mustard tweed skirt and a dark turtleneck. Raised in Mayo County as the median of three siblings in a middle-class family, she is on a scholarship this year at the Cullman Center of the New York Public Library as she prepares her next book, half of which she has already written. In the summer she will return to Ireland with her boyfriend, a mathematics teacher. Rooney is fast and accurate, not just writing; He has a remarkable ability to express his ideas clearly, and speaks with enthusiasm and conviction not without irony. It is not surprising to learn that she stood out as a speaker in university debates and later as a coach. “What I was trying to teach is how to structure the arguments, see what is really relevant. It is not about rhetorical flourishes or sounding very eloquent but about following a linear path, “he explains. Something similar to what you try to do in your novels? “In books you also have to discriminate. I could have followed my characters in any mundane conversation, but it’s about seeing what details help to understand them. It’s tough because I love my characters and they are always interesting to me, so I have to be strict. ”

Reflections on art and literature are present in his plots populated by aspiring writers or performance poets. Marianne in Gente normal analyzes a young man with exquisite taste who nevertheless lacks ethical principles. “I identify with those questions, because what is the meaning of art? I don’t think it has to be moral but it bothers me that it doesn’t improve our ethics, ”he replies. The application of moral judgments to the lives of creators and by extension to their work is a burning issue, what is your position? “I ask myself those questions, I also create culture and I didn’t know this was going to happen. I didn’t think: ‘Oh, I’m going to be very good in case one day I go public.’ And it’s not that I’m a monster, I’m just average. I debate whether our moral expectations are different for artists than for our relatives, for example. Is the responsibility different? I find Roland Barthes’ essay on the author’s death consoling. The creator itself is irrelevant. I am interested in political conversations about a work, not about the author, I am not interested in whether he is alive or dead, whether he was a good or a bad person ”.

Rooney, like his character Connell, feels that he has occupied a liminal position. “As a novelist, the perfect place is to be on the threshold close enough to see a world without being in the center,” she says. As the protagonist of Gente normal, she is also critical of the literary world. “I don’t think there is anything intrinsically superior to reading, that idea that those who read are smarter seems alienating to me. It marks a class distinction, ”he says. Have writers and literature not lost influence and weight? “They occupy a less central place in the narrative culture, but many people read and they recognize me on the street.” Do you feel that success has placed you at the center of that literary world? “No, I hardly know that Sally Rooney they talk about, I don’t have to be her very often, just now. When I return to the library, I will be alone writing again. ” He says goodbye on the way to his desk, commenting that he is looking forward to seeing the exhibition on Salinger at the Library. The following week does not happen.