Vice President Hamilton Mourão said on Thursday that he will replace Environment Minister Ricardo Salles as chairman of the Amazon Fund Steering Committee, after meeting with the ambassadors of Germany and Norway in order to reactivate the program of financing actions to protect the forest.

The announcement came after Salles was harshly criticized by environmental protection organizations in a statement made at an April ministerial meeting, whose video was released last week, stating that the government should take advantage of “a moment of tranquility” with the attention of the press focused on the Covid-19 pandemic, to “get the cattle going” in terms of changes in environmental legislation.

The Amazon Fund Steering Committee was extinguished by the government of President Jair Bolsonaro in April last year, after criticism by Salles of the administration of the $ 1.28 billion fund, which led the governments of Germany and Norway – the main donors – freezing transfers.

Mourão informed, in a publication on Twitter, that he will be the next chairman of the steering committee, at the initiative of the Ministry of the Environment, with a view to integrating the actions of the collegiate with those of the National Council of the Legal Amazon, which he also chairs.

The vice president did not say in the post how the Amazon Fund Guidance Committee will be recreated.

Earlier, Mourão met with the ambassadors of Germany and Norway and with the president of the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), Gustavo Montezano. BNDES is responsible for managing resources.

“I presented to the ambassadors of Germany and Norway and to the president of the BNDES the proposal to reactivate the Amazon Fund, inviting the first to discover Operation Green Brazil 2 on the ground and transmitting to these governments the Brazilian State’s policy for the Amazon,” he said. also on Twitter.

Operation Verde Brasil 2 was launched this month by the federal government to combat deforestation and illegal mining in the Amazon, with the presence of military and government officials, under the coordination of Mourão.

The action comes after deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon increased by 55% in the first four months of the year compared to the previous year, according to preliminary government data.

