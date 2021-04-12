Saliva as a cleaning product: madness or genius?

We all have a grandmother, aunt, or similar relative who wore a little saliva on the thumb to wipe our cheeks when we were kids. It may seem unsanitary and the truth is that it is. But it must be recognized that they partly knew what they were doing, since the use of this substance for cleaning works of art it is something much more widespread than we might believe.

It has been done for years, more by tradition learned between museum restorers and curators than by academic training. But it has turned out to be effective. For this reason, there are many professionals in this field who prefer this form of cleaning over others, based on synthetic chemicals.

But it is not only the result of tradition. The reason why saliva can be used to clean surfaces has also been analyzed. In fact, the research in question, conducted by scientists from the José de Figueiredo Institute, from Lisbon, won one of the most sympathetic awards in science: the satirical IgNobel. It is true that it does not give the same cache as the real Nobel, but at least the awarded research is widely publicized.

Saliva and enzymatic cleansing

In 1913, the German chemist Otto Röhm isolated digestive enzymes from the pancreas of slaughtered animals and used them for the dissolving stains on fabrics.

Enzymes are proteins whose function is speed up certain chemical reactions. In many cases they are considered necessary tools so that these can be carried out. Our digestive system contains a multitude of them, from the lipases, which are responsible for dissociating lipids, up to proteases, which break down proteins into those little bricks that form them, called amino acids. They are found throughout the digestive system, from saliva in the mouth to the stomach, pancreas, or intestines. Its natural function is to dissociate the components of food so that we can digest them more easily. However, this dissociation can also be very useful to eliminate stains.

The same enzymes that break down food during digestion can help dissociate stains

What Röhm started in his day is known today as enzymatic cleaning. Many chemically synthesized detergents are based on this premise. But you can also resort to a similar cleaning, much more accessible, based on the saliva.

In this substance, which is part of the first step of digestion, are mainly enzymes called amylases. These are responsible for breaking down sugars, separating the bonds that join monosaccharides to give rise to disaccharides or polysaccharides. But over time it has been proven that it is also very effective against certain types of stains, common in works of art.

An almost innocuous and endless technique

In an article published in the Australian ABC on spit cleaning of works of art, the curator Adam Godijn explained that the reason why their union prefers this technique is that it is not toxic and, in addition, it is available with a unlimited supply.

The saliva is not wasted, of course. Of course, it is important to note that it may be transmitting bacteria and viruses, as the cause of COVID-19.

Since the pandemic began, some works of art cleaned with saliva have been left in quarantine

For this reason, since the pandemic began, many museums have chosen to resort to other cleaning methods or at least, quarantine works of art treated in this way.

Still, many experts insist there is no danger. If we are going to visit a museum, we can be spellbound looking at famous paintings, but to be in danger we would have to kiss them. And, no matter how much the Stendhal syndrome, is not a common reaction.

Alternatives to saliva for cleaning works of art

Despite how widespread the cleaning artwork with saliva, is already beginning to look for other alternatives.

In fact, the authors of the study that won the IgNobel analyzed the function of other amylases, obtained from the bread crumbs. However, the enzymatic cleaning it was much less efficient than with saliva.

Now, as explained in the ABC article, the dentist Saso ivanovski, the use of artificial saliva, designed for the treatment of people with dry mouth, could be useful.

You would have to try it to see that it also serves to restore its shine and splendor to famous sculptures and paintings. Until then, many art curators will prefer to continue smearing a cotton swab in their own saliva. Disgusting? It can, but also very effective.

More on this topic