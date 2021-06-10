Salisbury and Krawczyk are proclaimed champions of Roland Garros 2021 in mixed modality

Two new champions added his name to the list of players capable of reigning at Roland Garros 2021. The Briton Joe salisbury and the american Desirae Krawczyk they beat the Russian couple formed by Aslan Karatsev and Elena Vesnina by 2-6, 6-4 and 10-5 in one hour and 17 minutes of play to conquer the mixed doubles table and finish in the best possible way this tour of beaten earth. Karatsev and Vesnina had an excellent start to the game, but as the minutes passed he saw his rivals raise their level and manage to turn the situation around and come out as champions.