After a series of incendiary messages related to the authorities’ request to stay home, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, president of Grupo Salinas, has just issued a new statement from his social networks in which he celebrates the first efforts of various governments to activate operations in various sectors.

From his social networks, the owner of brands such as Elektra, TV Azteca and Tiendas Neto, declared “At last, the process of reopening our economy has begun. I consider myself a rational optimist and I am confident that we will be better as a country, as a society and as people, if we learn from what we have lived through. ”

Between reflections and demand

Following this text, the Mexican businessman listed six reflections regarding the process and reactivation of operations that are beginning to be lived in the country.

Among these thoughts, some stand out that indicate, for example, that “critical and independent thinking should always be our guide” or that “work dignifies our lives; it gives them meaning and meaning. That is why it is important to defend companies, which are the main generators of jobs, wealth and prosperity ”.

These new publications by Salinas Pliego are added to the dissemination of a recent letter signed by the manager in which he talks about his skepticism about the measures to contain the coronavirus.

Inside the document he writes a message to the members of the health council, to whom he asks them not to make any more rules, since this, he assures, only imposes an authoritarian vision, since the closure and isolation has only caused enormous damage to the national economy that he described as precarious.

A content marketing strategy?

Far from the controversy that these last two actions have generated among social network users, it is striking that the most recent interventions by Salinas Pliego are accompanied by a league, which redirects users to the blog signed by the renowned businessman and himself dating from at least 2008.

In this blog, Salinas Pliego decides to capture all series of comments, reflections and messages ranging from echoing the progress or achievements of some companies to sending a Christmas thought to their collaborators.

The blog is made up of six categories (Ideas and Values; Social and Environmental Commitment; Society; Economy and Business; Science and Technology, and Ricardo Salinas Library) that give order to the content published on the blog.

Although the website does not have anything out of the ordinary, what is really striking is the output that is being given to its content.

Salinas popularity

If the last two publications of the aforementioned blog share something, it is that they have been published in full in Salinas Pliego’s personal profile, accompanied by the link that leads to the entry that is hosted on the businessman’s personal blog.

If we add to this the high popularity that the business leader now enjoys (apart from the reasons behind it), we could be facing an orchestrated content strategy, where an effort is being made to capitalize interest around the image of the President of Grupo Salinas, to promote his blog and, at the same time, reinforce the manager’s branding actions.

It is possible that with this the strategy is not focused on improving the reputation of Salinas Pliego against the bulk of the population, it is clear that the focus is on reaching those with whom the businessman shares ideals.

Whether it is to improve the position of their image or bring their big brands to the forefront, these actions could add up in an integral way to the future if we consider what can be achieved through a content marketing effort.

Estimates published by Statista indicate that industry professionals globally assured that the reason for developing content campaigns had to do with improving engagement with their consumers (56 percent) and building stronger brands.

