Salgado brothers invade professionalism after winning everything as an amateur

The Mexicans Óscar and Jesús Salgado, reaped infinity of triumphs in their stage as an amateur, they have made the leap to pay boxing and their future is very flattering because they combine the volume of hitting, the precision and the forcefulness necessary to convert sooner or later in figures of boxing.

Both fighters, represented exclusively by Promociones del Pueblo, a company directed by Oswaldo Küchle; They added countless achievements in their stage as fans, representing the State of Mexico in National Olympics and National First Force Tournaments, making their presence on the podium common.

Óscar has already added two fights in his new stage, both tremendous battles without quarter, in which he has proven to be one of the most interesting prospects in the super bantamweight division with 2 golds, 3 silvers and 3 bronzes in the National Olympiad, a triple championship of the ‘Golden Gloves’ Tournament and his time at the national team, in addition to being a graduate in Administration, graduated from the Autonomous University of the State of Mexico, he will seek to consolidate himself as a serious promise.

Jesús Salgado made his debut in rented boxing with his right foot, after a successful amateur campaign where he became champion in the National Universiade, double bronze in the Nacional de Primera Fuerza and champion of the ‘Golden Gloves’ tournament; He also brings together many of the elements that will make him one of the youngsters to watch at light flyweight.

The Salgado Fabela brothers, pride of Zinacantepec, State of Mexico; They have spent their entire careers under the leadership of the famous Cuban coach Carlos Duarte, and they are ready to show their quality in the ring as soon as possible.