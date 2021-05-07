Salesforce Live: Spain, the adventure of digital innovation

The next June 3 from 10:00 will start Salesforce Live: Spain, a virtual event where, through different challenges and around seven different themes, attendees will be able to discover the latest trends on the future of work, change management and digitization.

Reserving a place on Salesforce Live: Spain is quick, easy and totally free. You only have to click this link and you will have your site secured the day of the event.

This year, the great Salesforce event will have an exceptional guest: the journalist Samantha Villar She will be in charge of turning the meeting into an inspiration and guiding the attendees through the different challenges that they will propose.

The Salesforce Live: Spain agenda is designed around the idea of ​​the analogy between a forest and the digital transformation and in the need to adapt to ecosystems in continuous change and where different species coexist and there are always new horizons to discover.

10:00 – Welcome Keynote with Enrique Polo de Lara and Samanta Villar 10:05 – Digital challenges that define the survival of professionals and companies Reimagine relationships with your clients Grow Digital First experiences Unleash the power of your data Create fluid digital experiences faster than ever Make your clients’ lives easier Prepare today for the work of the future Grow with agility optimizing your processes Digital Community: an ecosystem in constant growth 10:45 Inspirational closing

