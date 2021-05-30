Salesforce exceeds market expectations with its results

US companies continue in their upward spiral of results and Salesforce.com joins with revenues as of April 30 of 5.960 million dollars. 23% more than a year ago according to Eric Savitz on MarketWatch.

The top figure was ahead of the company’s guidance range of 5.875 million to 5.885 million and the street consensus at 5.890 million.

Non-GAAP earnings were 1.21 a share, including an investment gain of 24 cents a share, ahead of the Street consensus of 88 cents. Without investment earnings, non-GAAP earnings were 97 cents per share. Under generally accepted accounting principles, the company earned 50 cents per share, including earnings.

For the second fiscal quarter, it forecasts revenues of 6.22 billion to 6.230 million, with non-GAAP earnings of 91 to 92 cents per share; The previous consensus of the street called for 6.15 billion and 85 cents per share.

For the fiscal year of January 2022, the company forecasts revenue of $ 25.9 billion to $ 26 billion, with non-GAAP earnings of $ 3.79 to $ 3.81 per share, ahead of the previous Wall Street consensus of $ 25.8 billion and 3, 43 dollars. The company said the full year includes about $ 500 million in contributions from Slack Technologies. The company expects its acquisition of Slack to close towards the “end” of the second fiscal quarter.

“We had the best first quarter in the history of our company,” CEO Marc Benioff said in a statement. “We are on track to reach $ 50 billion in revenue in fiscal 2026.”

The firm closed Thursday’s session in the red at $ 225.83 per share.