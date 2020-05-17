Third rectification by the Government: it has finally decided that allow sales from this Monday even in the places that are still in Phase 0 of the de-escalation provided, yes, that they do not generate crowds.

It should be borne in mind that this week, the Minister of Health has indicated that the sales “were not allowed” but the Ministry of Industry, Tourism and Commerce did not see it that way and only said that the agglomerations were prohibited.

Now, the Ministry of Health is again aligned with the thesis of Reyes Maroto and ensures that, in the event of a large influx of people, the immediate cessation of these promotions “If necessary”.

The lack of definition has been absolute since last Saturday, when the BOE first published a paragraph that implied that they were prohibited. On Wednesday, the Ministry of Industry said that they were not prohibited but that same afternoon Health denied it. Now, four days later, he returns to the position of Industry. It is, therefore, the third time that the government has changed the criteria on discounts.

Relaxation of measures

This is included in the order of the Ministry of Health published this Saturday in the Official State Gazette (BOE), which includes the relaxation of the measures provided for in Phase 2 of the de-escalation, but also includes some modifications of the measures that were planned for Phases 1 and 0.

Specifically, the new order modifies what is related to the discounts that had been introduced in the one issued by Health on May 9 and that had given rise to different interpretations by the Ministry led by Salvador Illa, on the one hand, and the Industry and commerce ministry, for another.

In the ministerial order of May 9, it was established that, during phase 1, the establishments could not announce or carry out commercial actions that could lead to crowds, both within the commercial establishment and in its vicinity. In addition, the safeguard was established that this restriction would not affect sales on sale, nor sales on sale or promotion made through the website.

Now, in the new order published this Saturday, the Government introduces an additional provision that modifies the order of May 9 and makes it clear that discounts may be made in physical stores, provided they do not lead to crowds that prevent compliance with the measures. sanitary designed to prevent the spread of the virus.

Also in Phase 0

This measure will also apply in Phase 0, which still includes the Community of Madrid, Barcelona and part of Castilla y León, whose businesses may carry out promotions following the rules established for their operation in these places.

This provision establishes that it is the merchants who must take measures to avoid the occurrence of crowds that prevent compliance with mandatory sanitary measures.

As stated in the text, “commercial or promotional actions carried out by commercial establishments must be accompanied by measures designed to ensure” compliance with the measures decreed by the health authorities.

Thus, it should be avoided that “agglomerations are generated that prevent the maintenance of the safety distance, compliance with the limits of capacity, or that compromise the rest of the measures established in this order”. If this occurs, the merchants must “take the appropriate measures to avoid them, including the immediate cessation of the aforementioned commercial or promotional actions if necessary”.

Opening from Monday

For communities that are still in Phase 0 (Community of Madrid and part of Catalonia and Castilla y León), the opening of retail trade is allowed from Monday without the need for an appointment in those establishments of less than 400 square meters, reports Europe Press.

The establishments of more than 400 square meters will be able to open their doors from tomorrow, but only in the areas that have passed to Phase 1, as long as they limit the space open to the public adjusting to this threshold of 400 meters and with several more requirements: 30 % of the capacity, minimum distance of two meters between clients or only one person inside, and priority attention hours for people over 65 years of age.