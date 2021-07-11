sales record in Spain and award for customer experience

If there is a car brand that we could say is “unstoppable” in Spain, that is Kia. After a record 2020, in 2021 it continues to receive more recognitions.

July 9, 2021 (14:30 CET)

The new Kia: sales record in Spain in 2020 and award for its customer experience in 2021.

Despite the difficulties that arose in the past year 2020, Kia emerged as never before and consolidated as the brand with the most sales of cars to private customers in Spain. Such a milestone for the South Korean firm in our country, consolidating a transformation that grows year by year and that in this 2021 it was released with an image wash.

With the new year Kia unveiled its new logo and slogan: “Movement that inspires”. That transformation living Kia goes beyond what your eyes can appreciate with the latest developments in its car range: one of the secrets of the brand, which aims to become a reference in the field of new mobility, is in the customer experience.

This is the new Kia logo and slogan

This concept refers to the way to reach your customers, to know them in depth and to treat them in a very special way. A task that in 2021 has had its recognition here in Spain: Kia Iberia has not only received the national award for the “Best Employee Initiative”; He was also a finalist in the DEC Awards in two other categories, “Best Customer Journey” and “Best Project for Innovation in Customer Experience”

Kia: taking care of the customer … and the employee

The award for “Best Employee Initiative” recognizes Kia’s ability to transfer the culture of customer experience to all areas of the company’s organization. In this sense, the head of “Customer Experience” of the brand in Spain, Carlos Sanchez, recognizes that “this vision of putting the customer at the center of the business has to start with the employees. If they don’t believe it, if Kia doesn’t convey that idea to its employees, to the dealerships… it can’t be done. Take care of your employees so they can take care of their customers”.

Kia Iberia, finalist in three of the four categories of the DEC Awards, with the award for “Best Employee Initiative”.

But what does this concept of “customer experience” how much success is giving a brand like Kia? “For many years we have been working on define and know who the specific Kia buyer is: what are their habits, what is important to them, how and how quickly we are attending our points of sale, what do they expect from us, what not … It is part of the cultural transformation that we have undergone in the brand and that we have also transferred internally among our employees: doing this work we make all of them participate”, Affirms Carlos Sánchez.

In a market so disruptive like the current one, with a huge variety of proposals and brands and increasingly similar to each other, “Either you differ or you do not get a quota or your goals. In the automotive sector there are many brands, many possibilities to buy cars, many workshops … At times like now, or you differ in price, lowering it … or in quality, just what we have done at Kia: differentiating ourselves in the experience that the client acquires from you, in the experience you give the client. It is what can make the difference ”.

For its part, Eduardo Dívar, CEO of Kia, has recognized that “the customer experience project has to be something fundamental for all of us who make up Kia. It must help us to know in depth the behavior of users to offer them a memorable experience. “

The future of Kia points towards mobility, electrification, the connected car …

Kia’s immediate future: mobility services

The legacy that 2020 has left and everything built so far are the pillars on which to build “The new Kia”. The brand estimates that, by the end of this decade, half of the car manufacturers’ turnover will come from the mobility business. The revolution that Kia is experiencing in recent times follows that path.

In early 2021, the South Korean brand has renewed its brand image, its slogan, its logo … with the aim of reposition itself and take sides with the new trends that are to come: with a more fought market, with the customer demanding more and more, with social networks and their power of information, the challenge of the autonomous vehicle, the connected vehicle … and the new mobility.

“They have made it clear to us that brands, in the coming years, They will stop “only” selling cars: Kia also wants to offer mobility solutions. We sell cars, but we also take you from one point to another, as we do in Madrid with Wible and carsharing. That is where the paths go: offer mobility services”, Ends Carlos Sanchez regarding Kia’s goals for the immediate future.