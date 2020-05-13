Moderate sales in Wall street, with the exception of Nasdaq, after the notice of Jerome Powell on the extent of the crisis. The Fed President has stressed that we are facing the “biggest recession since World War II“, while the US economic reopening also continues to sow controversy and divide the country and the markets.

The president of the Federal Reserve (Fed) Jerome Powell, has described the current recession in the United States caused by the coronavirus as “significantly worst since World War II”. For this reason, it has asked for more fiscal incentives to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

“Additional fiscal support could be expensive, but it’s worth it if it helps prevent long-term economic damage and leads to a stronger recovery.. It is a commitment for our politicians, who exercise tax and spending powers, “he noted in a conference call at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

For Powell, the scope and speed of this recession are without modern precedent. “We are seeing a sharp decrease in economic activity and employment, and the labor gains of the last decade have already been erased. Since the pandemic came into effect just two months ago, more than 20 million people have lost their jobs, “he explained.

Therefore, although it has considered that the economic response has been “timely as appropriate”, added that “it may not be the final chaptergiven that the way forward is highly uncertain and subject to significant negative risks. “

FAUCI ALSO ALERT

Meanwhile, the pandemic continues to plague the United States. So far, they have been accounted for 1.37 million cases in American territory and the death toll reaches 82,400, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

This Tuesday, the appearance in the Congress of Anthoni Fauci, Donald Trump’s top adviser on the virus, who warned of “the danger of trying to open the country prematurely“, as Trump defends.

“We are at risk of multiple outbreaks across the country. This will not only result in unnecessary suffering and death, but actually will delay us in our quest to return to normal“said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“You have the market waiting for the economy to reopen,” say Prudential experts. “After almost six sessions in green, the S&P 500 is hitting important technical levels at 3,000 points and needs some catalyst to climb above it,” they say.

“You also have tensions between the US and China. “ add. “Taking into account all the focuses of attention that the market has before it, the last thing that the bags need is a resurgence of the trade war,” they conclude.

.